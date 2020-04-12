x
Crime

Man accused of shooting, killing Tampa woman arrested

Investigators said Timmy Allen Keene, 61, was located Friday and held at the Polk County Jail.
TAMPA, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it has found the man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Tampa.

Investigators said Timmy Allen Keene, 61, was located and being held at the Polk County Jail.

Keene is accused of shooting and killing a woman Wednesday evening on Tanner Road. 

Deputies said on Wednesday they were called to a home where there were reports of shots fired. When first responders got there, they found a woman dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound in what is believed to be a domestic-related incident, investigators say.

