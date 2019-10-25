HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A severely autistic teen who drowned in his family’s backyard swimming pool was left unsupervised outside with his arms bound on the late March day he was discovered face down in the water, court records show.

The March 28 death of 16-year-old Samuel Koets launched an investigation that uncovered “deplorable’’ conditions in the teen’s basement bedroom at the family home on Port Sheldon Street near 40th Avenue in Ottawa County’s Georgetown Township, court records show.

The teen’s father, 50-year-old Timothy Alan Koets, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 25 on multiple charges stemming from his son’s death. The most serious charge, involuntary manslaughter, is a 15-year felony.

The manslaughter charge accuses Koets of “leaving child unattended in backyard with access to swimming pool and/or failing to timely respond to child in middle of outdoor swimming pool.’’

Koets was also arraigned on three counts of child abuse, including second-degree child abuse and fourth-degree child abuse.

The charge of second-degree child abuse says Koets “did cause serious physical harm and/or likely to cause serious physical harm to a child by leaving Samuel Koets unattended in backyard of residence with significant dangers present.’’

He is also charged with second-degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child, a 10-year felony. A count of fourth-degree child abuse accuses Koets of leaving his son in an unsafe bedroom and "improperly binding child's hands and leaving child unattended.''

Fourth-degree child abuse is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail or probation for up to five years.

Koets, an associate professor at Grand Rapids Community College, was arrested by Ottawa County deputies at the school on Thursday.

During Friday’s arraignment, Koets told the judge he wasn’t a flight risk. Bond was set at $25,000 – 10 percent. His next court appearance has been set for Nov. 5th.

Samuel Koets had severe autism, was non-verbal and had a history of aggression towards himself and others, according to records in Ottawa County Family Court.

He had the functioning level of 13 to 17-months, court records show.

A search of his basement bedroom revealed “multiple large spots of smeared fecal matter,’’ court records show. Authorities found a mattress on the floor without sheets “and dirty diapers were found throughout the room.’’

Exposed wires and plumbing were also observed in the bedroom, court records show.

The day Samuel Koets died, his father left him outside, unsupervised with his arms bound, according to court records.

Timothy Koets "admitted to leaving Sam outside unsupervised with his arms bound'' at approximately 1 p.m. on March 28, court records show. He went to work while his wife, 51-year-old Michelle Koets, was sleeping in the home. She worked the previous night, third shift, court records show.

"Timothy Koets woke up Michelle Koets prior to leaving to indicate Sam was outside,'' court records show. "Michelle Koets acknowledges that she remained sleeping while Sam was outside.''

Timothy Koets texted his 13-year-old daughter about 4:10 p.m. as she was returning home from school, stating: "would you make sure freak is okay? Is mom still asleep?''

She quickly notified her father that Sam was in the pool. Text messages were exchanged over the next seven minutes about Sam being in the pool; Koets did not direct his daughter to call 9-1-1, according to court records.

During the investigation, another family member told police she saw Samuel Koets in the pool at 3:20 p.m. "Law enforcement concluded that Sam was left unsupervised in the pool for nearly an hour.''

Samuel Koets "was found with his arms bound to his body,'' officials wrote in court records. "Ice was noted to be in the pool due to the cold weather. The pool had no fence surrounding it and had over four feet of water in it.''

Family members had partially pulled him out of the water by the time help arrived. Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics tried to revive the boy; he was pronounced dead at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

An autopsy showed the cause of death to be drowning.

During the police investigation, Michelle Koets "acknowledged that Sam wanders off from time to time and there is well-documented history of that in sheriff's department reports,'' Ottawa County Detective David Bytwerk testified during a warrant request.

Timothy Koets said he got his son off the school bus after 1 p.m. and put him on the back deck unattended "to spin in circles.''

"He described that Sam likes to spin in circles for hours at a time and he put him on the back deck unattended to spin in circles,'' Bytwerk testified. "At the same point he acknowledges that Sam's arms were wrapped around his body in a wrap which keeps his arms restrained.''

