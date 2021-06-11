Toddler recovering after shooting self; police say mother was home

According to Atlanta Police, the three-year-old boy got a hold of the gun and accidentally fired it while his mother was in another room.

ATLANTA — A toddler is recovering after he shot himself in the hand in northwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said.

It happened at a home on Abner Terrace in the Carver Hills neighborhood shortly after 1:40 p.m. According to Atlanta Police, the three-year-old boy got a hold of the gun and accidentally fired it while his mother was in another room.

The mother immediately called authorities, police said. The child was taken to the hospital and was "alert, conscious, and breathing" and stable.

Police haven't said whether the mother will face charges at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.