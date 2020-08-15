Police: Toddler's homicide disguised as heat exposure death

Detectives say the toddler died from blunt force trauma and not from a heat-related illness.

FLORENCE, Ala. — A 3-year-old boy's death is being investigated as a homicide, Florence police detectives say.

Officers responded to an emergency room at the North Alabama Medical Center just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in regards to the death of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner. It was initially believed Kaiden's death was because of an injury related to heat exposure.

Detectives have since confirmed Kaiden's death was not related to any injury from heat exposure. A preliminary autopsy report shows Kaiden's death was the result of blunt force trauma.

Detectives are actively investigating the little boy's death as a homicide.

If you have any information that could assist detectives, contact Detective Bill White at (256) 760-6596 or the Florence Police Department, Shoals Area Crime Stoppers or FPD Text-A-Tip.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.