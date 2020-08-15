x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Police: Toddler's homicide disguised as heat exposure death

Detectives say the toddler died from blunt force trauma and not from a heat-related illness.
Credit: Florence Police
Florence police

FLORENCE, Ala. — A 3-year-old boy's death is being investigated as a homicide, Florence police detectives say. 

Officers responded to an emergency room at the North Alabama Medical Center just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in regards to the death of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner. It was initially believed Kaiden's death was because of an injury related to heat exposure. 

Detectives have since confirmed Kaiden's death was not related to any injury from heat exposure. A preliminary autopsy report shows Kaiden's death was the result of blunt force trauma. 

Detectives are actively investigating the little boy's death as a homicide. 

If you have any information that could assist detectives, contact Detective Bill White at (256) 760-6596 or the Florence Police Department, Shoals Area Crime Stoppers or FPD Text-A-Tip. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 
Florence Alabama Police Department
Florence Alabama Police Department, Florence, AL. 36,169 likes · 26,050 talking about this · 519 were here. This is the official Facebook page of the Florence Alabama Police Department. Re-posts,...
Facebook

Related Articles