A suspect in the shooting is in custody, according to the FBI.

WHY, Ariz. — An officer was killed Thursday morning while Tohono O’odham Reservation police were trying to arrest a suspect, the FBI said.

The U.S. Border Patrol said agents were called in to assist tribal police around 9 a.m. after the incident near Desert Diamond Why Casino on the Tohono O’odham Nation.

Tohono O’odham Police say they got reports of an armed driver acting erratically in the area and attempted to arrest him, and that’s when officer Bryan Brown was seriously injured.

Brown was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where he later died.

“Bryan was my older brother and my hero," his brother Landon said. "He loved and cared for everyone. He was a role model for so many including myself. He loved his job and he gave the ultimate sacrifice for it. He will be missed by many."

Landon also said his brother served in the military for 12 years including in the first Gulf War, before becoming a police officer.

The suspect, only identified as a man, was arrested by Border Patrol agents after a pursuit. Authorities said he was injured during the incident and taken to a hospital.

Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said, “This is a sad day for the Tohono O’odham Nation, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this fine officer who gave his life in the line of duty. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags to be at half staff in honor of Brown.

“Arizona is saddened by the loss of Tohono O'odham Police Officer Bryan Brown,” said Ducey.

“He was committed to serving others and put his life on the line answering the call of duty. For that, Arizona will be forever grateful. My sincerest condolences go out to Officer Brown’s loved ones as well as the Tohono O'odham Police Department."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.