FORSYTH, Ga. — A search is underway after a convicted rapist was released "in error" from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was set free around 11:30 a.m. on October 25.

Munoz-Mendez is serving time after being convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation charges in Gwinnett County. The alleged crimes took place in 2010 and 2012. Munoz-Mendez began serving a life sentence in April 2015, according to Department of Corrections records.

"All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez, including the Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit and US Marshals," the Department of Corrections said in a news release.

It's not yet clear exactly how or why he was released.

Munoz-Mendez was born in 1988. He's described as 5'9" and weighs around 186 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

This is the only photo we have of him so far:

Georgia Department of Corrections

Anyone who sees Munoz-Mendez is asked to call 911 and urged not to approach him.

