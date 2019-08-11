Friday marks the third day since 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing to police.

The child was reported missing by her mother, Brianna Williams, on Wednesday around 7:20 a.m. Brianna Williams told police she last saw her daughter around midnight in their Brentwood home in the 600 block of Ivy Street.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for her, which is still in effect.

Here are the six major things you need to know in the search for Taylor:

1) The mother is no longer cooperating with police

During a news conference Thursday, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Brianna Williams has stopped cooperating with police.

"We were talking to her about some inconsistencies in her statement and that's why she chose to stop cooperating with us," Williams said. "Brianna Williams was the last person to see Taylor and we need for her to cooperate with us in this investigation ... there's not one scenario or theory that we're not exploring and every possibility is being looked at."

Now, JSO is asking anyone who has seen Taylor Williams and Brianna Williams together in the past six months to contact police.

2) JSO is scaling back its search for Taylor

JSO said it had more than 300 officers and personnel assisting in the search for Taylor Williams. Search parties were looking in two major locations: Near her Brentwood home on Ivy Street and at Brianna Williams' prior address at Southside Villas Apartments, 7651 Paradise Island Blvd. on the Southside.

The search included K9 units, mounted units, dive team members and going door-to-door for blocks.

During the press conference on Thursday, JSO said it is scaling back on its search. Police are now investigating.

3) Taylor's Father: "It's been a minute" since he saw the child

The father of Taylor Williams, Maurice Tate, spoke to First Coast News by phone, saying "it's been a minute" since he last saw his daughter.

The father lives out-of-state. He said he's been in communication with JSO, but didn't give an indication if he intends to come to Jacksonville.

4) Brianna Williams returned to work "really sad" her colleague said

First Coast News spoke to a colleague who works with Brianna Williams. He described her to be "a kind-hearted person" who "always had a smile on her face ... willing to go out of her way to help others."

But when she returned to work on Thursday, "she was sad, she was really sad, like someone had cried their last tear," he said.

Brianna Williams is a First Class Petty Officer who works in the Tactical Operations Center in NAS Jacksonville. The colleague, who asked to remain anonymous, said Brianna Williams was dressed in uniform when she returned. He also said she spent Wednesday at JSO.

Photos of missing Jacksonville 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing Nov. 6, 2019. A photo of Taylor Williams with her mother, Brianna Williams, Taylor Williams, 5, was reported missing Nov. 6, 2019. Five-year-old Taylor Williams was reported missing on the morning of Nov. 6, 2019. Five-year-old Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was last seen at her home in Brentwood, according to police.

5) Couple claims they never saw a child

Tiffani Nicole said she and her fiancé responded to a Craiglist ad by Brianna Williams on Sunday asking for help moving into her Brentwood area home from the Southside apartment complex.

While helping her move in, Nicole said she never saw Taylor Williams during the move.

"The strange thing that was off to me was she told my fiancé there was a daughter in the bathroom and he heard water running," she said. "We never saw a child ... we did load up a pink and purple toddler bed."

6) Reward to help find Taylor Williams

The Florida Crime Stoppers also issued a reward of up to $4,000 to anyone with information that could help find Taylor Williams.

