Do you recognize these men? Deputies say they shot and killed a man at a shopping center

"We are asking the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of these brazen killers," the sheriff's office wrote.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Nearly two weeks after a man was found dead inside a car at a Town 'n' Country shopping center, Hillsborough County deputies have released a video of the people they believe are responsible.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on April 23 outside the Panda Kitchen & Bath on Hillsborough Avenue. Deputies say they arrived to find a man dead inside a car.

After investigating, law enforcement officers learned that a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee drove up next to the driver's car in the parking lot, and one person exited the Jeep and began shooting at him. Video shows two more people get out of the Jeep and fire shots before all three got back inside the car and left the parking lot. As they were leaving, one person is seen shooting toward the driver again.

"We are asking the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of these brazen killers," the sheriff's office said of the three men in the video.

The car in the video is described as a gray, newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims and yellow brake calipers.

If out recognize the people in the video, you're asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or share information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).