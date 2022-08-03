Tampa police seeking information about the murder of a 61-year-old

Authorities found Richard Martin's dead body in his truck at a home in Tampa on July 5.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is asking for tips from the community to help find the person responsible for a 61-year-old's murder on July 5.

Police found Richard Martin dead in his truck with upper body trauma at a home on Elmore Avenue in Tampa, TPD said in a news release.

Detectives with the police department have reportedly been working to develop leads and identify a suspect involved with Richard's murder.

However, they have not yet developed any leads and authorities say they are asking anyone in the Tampa area who has any information that could help detectives with their investigation to step forward.