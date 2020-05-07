x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

crime

Transgender woman shot, killed in Pompano Beach

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says Cameron Breon, 27, was shot and killed Friday night.
Credit: Broward County Sheriff's Office

POMPANO BEACH, Fla — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who shot and killed a transgender woman Friday night.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 244 N.W. 12th Street, in Pompano Beach, around 10:18 p.m.

Deputies found Cameron Breon, 27, on the ground with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at 10:28 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 954-321-4377 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 if you wish to stay anonymous.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter