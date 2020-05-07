Transgender woman shot, killed in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who shot and killed a transgender woman Friday night.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 244 N.W. 12th Street, in Pompano Beach, around 10:18 p.m.
Deputies found Cameron Breon, 27, on the ground with a gunshot wound.
She was pronounced dead at 10:28 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 954-321-4377 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 if you wish to stay anonymous.
