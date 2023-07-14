Hillsborough County detention deputy arrested for DUI

HCSO said Detention Deputy Travis Kelley rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County detention deputy is in jail after being arrested for driving under the influence Thursday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 7:12 p.m., Detention Deputy Travis Kelley was going west on Lithia Pinecrest Road before rear-ending another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light, deputies wrote in a news release.

Kelley showed signs of impairment and the DUI squad was called to investigate, deputies said. The 33-year-old was taken into custody, where he provided a breath sample that came back as .276 BAC.

“With such a high blood alcohol level, I am thankful no one was significantly injured or, worse, killed,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Of the many things this individual will lose due to his irresponsible decision to drink and drive, among the first will be his career at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.”

Kelley was booked into the Orient Jail and charged with Driving Under the Influence with Property Damage over 0.15.

There were no reported injuries during the time of the accident. He is currently on administrative leave without pay, pending the results of an internal affairs investigation.