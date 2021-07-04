Former FSU wide receiver Travis Rudolph charged with murder

He's being held without bond.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Former Florida State University football star Travis Rudolph has been arrested on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

The 25-year-old was booked Wednesday morning into Palm Beach County's main detention center.

Investigators say his arrest stemmed from a double shooting that happened during an argument overnight on North Redwood Drive in Lake Park.

According to the sheriff's office, a man was found dead in the city of West Palm Beach, and another man was wounded and taken to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Detectives identified the suspected shooter as Rudolph, who is being held without bond. He's expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

The wide receiver, who went viral in 2016 when a photo showed him eating lunch with a child who was sitting alone, currently plays for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

