Police: Man punched Uber driver after being asked to wear a mask

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla — A 30-year-old man is facing charges after police said he punched an Uber driver after being asked to wear a mask to get a ride.

Treasure Island police said around 4:28 a.m. Tuesday, Christopher Vacha requested an Uber ride from a condo on the Isle of Capri in Treasure Island. When the driver arrived, he told Vacha that he had to wear a mask or would he would not be able to drive him.

In an arrest report, police said Vacha blew into the man's face through the driver's side window. Then, when the man got out of the car, Vacha struck him on the left side of his face once with a closed fist, according to police.

Vacha is charged with aggravated battery on an elderly person. He also faces a charge of resisting an officer without violence after police said he began "bracing, tensing, pushing, and pulling to resist officers" that were trying to put handcuffs on him.

Officers said he also refused to put his hands behind his back after he was "escorted to the ground."

