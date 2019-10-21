BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County deputies arrested a 28-year-old man they say was trafficking in fentanyl and heroin Friday ater a search warrant was executed.

SWAT officers helped arrest Tremayne Williamson last Friday at his home on 66th Avenue West in Bradenton.

Detectives say they recently began investigating Williamson for selling fentanyl, but during the arrest, they also found heroin, marijuana, Oxycodone, cocaine and MDMA.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say they also confiscated two guns.

Williamson faces numerous charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, possession of MDMA with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of Oxycodone with intent to sell.

RELATED: Bradenton police find 3 skimmers at 2 local gas stations

RELATED: Red tide causes problems for parts of Florida

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter