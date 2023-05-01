Teen from Hillsborough County killed, 2 hurt in Orlando shooting

Police have not identified a suspect in the investigation.

ORLANDO, Florida — A 14-year-old boy from Hillsborough County died over the weekend in a shooting outside of an Orlando amusement park, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of a large group of juveniles standing around Dezerland Park along International Drive. As the group began walking off the property, police say an individual opened fire, shooting several rounds into a crowd.

Following the shooting, a 14-year-old identified as Trevon Robinson of Hillsborough County was shot and later died at the hospital, according to authorities.

A second 14-year-old boy was also hurt and is in the hospital in critical but stable condition. Another 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and has been released.

At this time, police have not yet identified a suspect in the investigation. However, homicide detectives are following up on leads.