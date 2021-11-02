Trevor Dooley avoids second trial, pleads guilty to manslaughter charge

Dooley's case has been making its way through the legal system for more than a decade.

TAMPA, Fla. — Trevor Dooley, the Valrico man who spent more than a decade in and out of court over a shooting at a local basketball court, will avoid having a second trial.

After years of having his case in limbo, Dooley pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of manslaughter with a firearm. In exchange for the plea, Dooley will serve three years probation.

Back in 2012, a jury found Dooley guilty of manslaughter for shooting and killing David James, a 41-year-old father, during an argument in September 2010 at a neighborhood basketball court.

Dooley lived across the street from the basketball court in Valrico. Prosecutors said Dooley was yelling at a teenage skateboarder there when James intervened on the 14-year-old boy's behalf.

That's when witnesses told investigators Dooley flashed a gun, leading to an argument that turned physical with James. Dooley later testified he fired his gun because James was choking him. James died in front of his 8-year-old daughter.

Dooley was convicted in a high-profile trial after unsuccessfully invoking Florida's "stand your ground" immunity.

Then-Judge Ashley Moody, now Florida's attorney general, sentenced Dooley to eight years in prison – slightly less than the state recommended guidelines of 10-30 years. At the time, she cited his spotless record, frail health and age. Dooley is now 80.

He was granted an appeal in 2016 and freed on a $100,000 bond. In 2019, an appeals court overturned his convictions for manslaughter and open display of a weapon, citing an error with jury instructions about what constituted a justifiable use of force. The court ordered a new trial.