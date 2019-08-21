PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — There are two very different versions of the same deadly confrontation.

Wednesday marked the first day of testimony in Michael Drejka’s manslaughter trial. The 49-year-old is accused of killing Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater convenience store on July 19, 2018.

The two men had argued after McGlockton’s girlfriend had parked her car in a disabled parking space.

Both sides have made it clear that surveillance video of the confrontation, taken outside the convenience store, is a key piece of evidence.

The question of the video

In his opening statement, Assistant State Attorney Fred Schaub did his best to paint Drejka as a hothead, inexplicably concerned about where people park. The prosecutor even got on the floor of the courtroom to recreate the deadly confrontation between Drejka and Markeis McGlockton.

He urged jurors to slow down the video, “And watch carefully, we are going to show you in slow motion video, a portion of that,” Schaub said. “Mr. McGlockton backed up as far as he can go. All the way to the car. He can’t go back any further. And watch that video.

"He starts to turn away from the confrontation. And he got a shot at that time.”

Pinellas Pasco Assistant State Attorney Fred Schaub shows the jury the shooting position defendant Michael Drejka was in when he shot Markeis McGlockton in July 2018. Opening arguments were given to the jury during the manslaughter trial of Defendant Michael Drejka, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Pinellas County.

Tampa Bay Times

Drejka’s lawyers say he was acting in self-defense. The video, they say, shows McGlockton leaving the store, then violently pushing Drejka to the ground.

It’s an 11-second confrontation that they say needs to be considered in real-time -- not picked apart frame by frame.

“As far as the slow-motion, members of the jury, the state is going to play whatever version they want. Life doesn’t happen in slow-motion,” said Drejka Defense Attorney Bryant Camareno. “I want you to look at it in real-time. Count the number of seconds.

"Play it in slow motion if you want, but that’s not how it happened to Mr. Drejka."

'I'm not afraid to die'

Prosecutors called Richard Kelly as their first witness. Like McGlockton, He is young, male and African American: Kelly testified that five months earlier, on Valentine’s Day 2018, Drejka had threatened to kill him for parking in the exact same space at the same convenience store.

“[Drejka] said, I should shoot you and kill you,” Kelly recalled. “I told him I’m not afraid to die,” Kelly said and noted that he did not see Drejka’s gun.

Kelly’s boss, John Tyler, received a voicemail from Drejka the same day. Before returning Drejka’s call, Tyler asked Kelly to explain what happened.

When Tyler finally returned Drejka’s call, Drejka explained that he didn’t appreciate that Kelly parked in the handicap space without a decal and he didn’t like the way Kelly spoke to him. “He told me I was lucky, and if he had a gun, he would have shot him,” Tyler shared with the jury.

Tyler then told Drejka that he also has a gun and he was “trained to walk away from heated situations.”

Detective Nelson DeLeon from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the convenience store owner Abdalla Salous also backed Kelly’s story.

Drejka has been sitting quietly in court, often taking notes.

In an almost surreal scene, he sits with his lawyers as they eat lunch together. Members of the jury who will decide his fate eat their afternoon meals just a couple of tables away.

Just an argument?

After the lunch break, prosecutors called Britany Jacobs to the stand. She was McGlockton’s long-time girlfriend and the mother of their four children. The two knew each other for 13 years.

“He was my soulmate and my partner,” she said.

Jacobs testified Drejka was the aggressor the day of the deadly confrontation.

Defense attorney Bryant Camareno shows the jury the video of defendant Michael Drejka shooting Markeis McGlockton outside the Circle A Food Mart, in July 2018. Opening arguments were presented to the jury in the Michael Drejka manslaughter trial, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Pinellas County.

Tampa Bay Times

“I said, 'Do you want me to get my man?' He said if he’s looking for a fight,” she said.

But Drejka’s defense lawyers pressed Jacobs on that assertion.

“The whole time you’re arguing with him he never tells you that he has a firearm, right?" they asked.

"No,” Jacobs said.

“He never threatened you?

"No."

"You never said he’s going to shoot you?

"No."

"He never put his hand on his hip to try to signal you that he had a firearm?"

"No."

"You guys are just having a plain verbal argument. A difference of opinion?"

"Right," Jacobs said.

Still to come is the more technical evidence in the case. The medical examiner is expected to testify about the angle of the entry wound. Prosecutors also will attempt to pick apart Drejka’s own words to police when he discussed the confrontation directly after the shooting.

Testimony is set to resume Thursday morning, streaming in its entirety on wtsp.com. You also can watch on the 10News Facebook and YouTube pages.

