RUSKIN, Fla. — Michael Keetley was an ice cream truck driver in 2010, when he was ambushed and shot by two masked men.
After the attack, he found out he had been shot over just $12.
Ten months later, on Thanksgiving day, detectives say Keetley shot six people, killing two of them, in an act of revenge. Brothers Sergio and Juan Guitron died.
Now, 10 years later, Keetley is finally standing trial on two charges of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder. Keetley pleaded not guilty to the charges in January 2011.
Jury selection began Monday and opening statements could begin this week.
Investigators said Keetley was obsessed with finding a man named "Creeper" and became a vigilante.
However, detectives said the six people shot -- including the men who died -- had nothing to do with the original attack on Keetley.
The two masked men who originally attacked Keetley were never found, and no one has been arrested in connection with his shooting.
Keetley, now 49, has been in jail for almost a decade. His case has been rife with legal issues. Just last year, the state attorney decided not to pursue the death penalty in the case.
And, in 2018, his defense attorney got the judge to grant bail -- $900,000. Keetley has been unable to pay that bond.
Keetley spoke about being attacked in his ice cream truck a couple of weeks after the shooting:
