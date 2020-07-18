Sheriff: Three men killed during fishing trip

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — Deputies are at the scene where three men were killed while on a fishing trip in Frostproof, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported.
Three men were found dead with injuries to their upper bodies. They were found in an area located at Lake Streety Road and US Hwy 27 in Frostproof.
The sheriff's office says the men were fishing on Lake Streety prior to being killed.
Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference today at 9:30 a.m.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
