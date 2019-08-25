A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper died Saturday, nearly five months after being shot by a hit-and-run driver while on duty, according to a news release from DPS.

Moises Sanchez, 49, was on duty on the night of April 6 when he came upon a two-vehicle crash in Hidalgo County. The driver of one of the cars, Victor Alejandro Godinez, 24, of Edinburg, drove away after the crash and shot Sanchez.

Godinez was later arrested and charged with capital murder.

Following the shooting, Sanchez was rushed into surgery and was in “stable but critical” condition within hours of being shot. He died Saturday after suffering from head injuries sustained during the shooting, DPS said.

“Today is an extremely difficult day for Texas, as we have lost one of our finest, Trooper Moises Sanchez,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “Trooper Sanchez demonstrated great strength and bravery as a Texas Trooper, and we will honor his selfless service and sacrifice forever. Our DPS family is deeply saddened by his passing, and we’re asking for continued prayers and support for Trooper Sanchez’s wife and three children as well as his countless friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”