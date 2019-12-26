HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to look for a driver they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman in critical condition on Christmas Day.
Troopers say the car, which is believed to be an orange 2015-2018 Hyundai Sonata, was driving eastbound on SR-580 around 9:30 p.m. -- just east of Webb Road. A woman, walking along the road, walked in front of the car.
Troopers say that's when the car crashed into the woman, and the car drove off.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call FHP at (813) 558-1800, or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.
