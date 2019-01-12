HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are looking for a driver they say hit and killed a woman on US 41 before taking off early Sunday morning.

Troopers say they believe a person driving a white 2003 to 2009 Chevy Trailblazer around 2:17 a.m. on southbound US 41 approaching East 120th Avenue hit a woman crossing the road.

The driver then took off.

The 40-year-old woman was sent to be treated at a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact FHP by calling (813) 558-1800, *FHP, or Crime Stoppers.

