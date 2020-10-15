Troopers: Florida woman admits to using heroin ahead of deadly scooter crash

At the time of arrest, Sauer was said to have slowed and slurred speech, poor balance and glassy and watery eyes.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — There is more behind a deadly scooter crash that led to the arrest of a St. Petersburg woman, troopers say.

Kaitlyn Sauer, 28, admitted post-Miranda to having used heroin ahead of a crash that killed a scooterist, according to an arrest report. Troopers also say she had Xanax in the car.

But it does not stop there. After a vehicle search, troopers found Lorazapam pills, which were not prescribed by a "valid practitioner."

Sauer is accused of running a red light while traveling southbound on 66th Street North, striking and killing a 64-year-old man on a scooter.

At the time of arrest, Sauer was said to have slowed and slurred speech, poor balance and glassy and watery eyes.

She currently faces charges of DUI manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation-burglary.

What other people are reading right now: