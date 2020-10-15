Troopers: Florida woman admits to using heroin ahead of deadly scooter crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — There is more behind a deadly scooter crash that led to the arrest of a St. Petersburg woman, troopers say.
Kaitlyn Sauer, 28, admitted post-Miranda to having used heroin ahead of a crash that killed a scooterist, according to an arrest report. Troopers also say she had Xanax in the car.
But it does not stop there. After a vehicle search, troopers found Lorazapam pills, which were not prescribed by a "valid practitioner."
Sauer is accused of running a red light while traveling southbound on 66th Street North, striking and killing a 64-year-old man on a scooter.
At the time of arrest, Sauer was said to have slowed and slurred speech, poor balance and glassy and watery eyes.
She currently faces charges of DUI manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation-burglary.
