Troopers search for car involved in pedestrian hit-and-run in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a car it says hit and critically injured a pedestrian Tuesday night.

The unknown car, possibly a silver sedan, was driving north on North Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota at the same time a 29-year-old man was riding his bike in the bicycle lane.

Troopers say the front of the sedan collided with the man. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Following the crash, FHP says the car fled the scene and continued northbound on the road.