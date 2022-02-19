Troopers search for 3 men accused of attacking driver on State Road 54 after 'minor collision'

FHP says the driver was left with only minor injuries.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for three men who they say attacked another driver after a crash Monday afternoon in Pasco County.

A red sedan was traveling eastbound in the center lane of State Road 54, approaching the intersection of Hospital Boulevard. Directly in front of the car was a 2007 Chrysler 300.

The red car, which has three people inside, passed and got in front of the Chrysler, FHP explains. The car then abruptly stopped which caused the Chrysler to crash into the back of it.

Following the minor collision, the driver of the red car, along with his two male passengers, reportedly got out and attacked the 45-year-old driver of the Chrysler. They punched and kicked the Port Richey man in the middle of the highway.

The trio then left the scene of the crash, troopers report.

FHP says the man was left with only minor injuries.