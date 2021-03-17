Troopers: Wrong-way driver charged with DUI

Investigators say the wrong-way driver was heading right toward an Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says it stopped a wrong-way driver Tuesday night in Tampa.

Investigators say a trooper who was on DUI patrol when he saw the car driving the wrong way and coming directly at him on Hillsborough Avenue in the area of 47th Street.

Investigators say the trooper tried to stop the driver by activating his emergency equipment but the driver kept going. That's when the trooper did a U-turn and was able to pull the driver, 39-year-old Ajigunwa Olafemi, over, according to FHP.

Troopers say Olafemi refused to take a breathalyzer test and would not answer the investigator's questions about where he was driving.

Olafemi was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a breath test.

Last week a Tampa police officer was killed trying to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 275. The Tampa Bay area has a sad and deadly history when it comes to wrong-way driver crashes similar to the one that killed Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen.

Over the past several years, the Florida Department of Transportation has been taking steps to try to reduce such incidents using a combination of signs, communications, and technology.

FDOT says it did not receive an automated alert letting them know a wrong-way driver had entered the highway before the crash that killed officer Madsen.

“There was not,” FDOT Spokesperson Kris Carson said. “In fact, we’re having our contractor go out today and check all of our devices on all the ramps."

Over the past seven years, FDOT has installed its wrong-way driver incident detection system at 20 locations.

Most of the systems are in Hillsborough County along I-275. A handful of others are along I-4 and I-75 in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Polk, as well as the Howard Frankland and Sunshine Skyway bridges.

The locations of the wrong-way driver detection system include:

Bears Ave. SB Ramp to I-275

Bears Ave. NB Ramp to I-275

Fletcher Ave. SB Ramp to I-275

Fletcher Ave. NB Ramp to I-275

Fowler Ave. SB Ramp to I-275

Fowler Ave. NB Ramp to I-275

Busch Blvd. NB Ramp to I-275

FDOT says agencies around the nation are looking at Florida as a role model in wrong-way driver detection. Several more sensor locations are slated for installation next year around Tampa Bay, including:

Sunshine Skyway LN S I-275 N & EXIT 16

Pinellas Bayway I-275 N & EXIT 17

PINELLAS Bayway I-275 S & EXIT 17

54TH AVE S I-275 S & EXIT 17

26TH AVE S I-275 N & EXIT 18

28TH ST S I-275 S & EXIT 21

Dr. MLK JR I-175 E & EXIT Dr. MLK JR

6TH ST S I-175 E & EXIT 6TH ST S

8TH ST N I-375 E & EXIT 8TH ST N

5TH AVE N I-275 S & EXIT 23B

N Ashley DR I-275 N & EXIT 44

E Scott ST I-275 N & EXIT 44

E Columbus DR I-4 E & EXIT 3

N 50TH ST (US 41) I-4 W & EXIT 3

E Bird ST I-275 N & EXIT 49

E Busch BLVD I-275 S & EXIT 50

E Fowler AVE I-75 S & EXIT 265 E

E Fowler AVE I-75 N & EXIT 265 E

E Fowler AVE I-75 S & EXIT 265 W

E Fowler AVE I-75 N & EXIT 265 W

When triggered, sensors inform FDOT, which monitors the system 24/7. Florida Highway Patrol is then alerted, and overhead highway signs warn drivers about the potential threat.

Flashing lights warn the wrong-way driver to turn around.