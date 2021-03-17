Troopers: Wrong-way driver charged with DUI

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says it stopped a wrong-way driver Tuesday night in Tampa.
Investigators say a trooper who was on DUI patrol when he saw the car driving the wrong way and coming directly at him on Hillsborough Avenue in the area of 47th Street.
Investigators say the trooper tried to stop the driver by activating his emergency equipment but the driver kept going. That's when the trooper did a U-turn and was able to pull the driver, 39-year-old Ajigunwa Olafemi, over, according to FHP.
Troopers say Olafemi refused to take a breathalyzer test and would not answer the investigator's questions about where he was driving.
Olafemi was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a breath test.
Last week a Tampa police officer was killed trying to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 275. The Tampa Bay area has a sad and deadly history when it comes to wrong-way driver crashes similar to the one that killed Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen.
Over the past several years, the Florida Department of Transportation has been taking steps to try to reduce such incidents using a combination of signs, communications, and technology.
FDOT says it did not receive an automated alert letting them know a wrong-way driver had entered the highway before the crash that killed officer Madsen.
“There was not,” FDOT Spokesperson Kris Carson said. “In fact, we’re having our contractor go out today and check all of our devices on all the ramps."
Over the past seven years, FDOT has installed its wrong-way driver incident detection system at 20 locations.
Most of the systems are in Hillsborough County along I-275. A handful of others are along I-4 and I-75 in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Polk, as well as the Howard Frankland and Sunshine Skyway bridges.
The locations of the wrong-way driver detection system include:
FDOT says agencies around the nation are looking at Florida as a role model in wrong-way driver detection. Several more sensor locations are slated for installation next year around Tampa Bay, including:
When triggered, sensors inform FDOT, which monitors the system 24/7. Florida Highway Patrol is then alerted, and overhead highway signs warn drivers about the potential threat.
Flashing lights warn the wrong-way driver to turn around.
