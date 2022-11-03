Truck driver arrested after crash with school bus sent 5 students to the hospital

The 35-year-old is facing multiple charges, including reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — A Seffner truck driver was arrested for causing a school bus crash that sent five students to the hospital in March, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release.

Troopers say the crash happened when 35-year-old Frederick Campbell was driving behind a school bus carrying 10 students on March 30 on U.S. 19 in Levy County.

When the bus driver stopped to let students off, he kept driving and crashed into the back of the bus, according to FHP.

The crash sent five students to the hospital, two of whom were airlifted in serious condition.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries.

On Thursday, FHP announced that Campbell has been charged with: