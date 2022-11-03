Truck driver arrested after crash with school bus sent 5 students to the hospital

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — A Seffner truck driver was arrested for causing a school bus crash that sent five students to the hospital in March, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release.
Troopers say the crash happened when 35-year-old Frederick Campbell was driving behind a school bus carrying 10 students on March 30 on U.S. 19 in Levy County.
RELATED: 2 students airlifted after crash involving school bus and semi-truck on US-19 in Levy County
When the bus driver stopped to let students off, he kept driving and crashed into the back of the bus, according to FHP.
The crash sent five students to the hospital, two of whom were airlifted in serious condition.
The bus driver suffered minor injuries.
On Thursday, FHP announced that Campbell has been charged with:
- reckless driving with serious bodily injury,
- failure to obey a traffic control device,
- failure to stop for a school bus,
- careless driving,
- falsification of time records and
- operating a commercial motor vehicle with an out-of-service condition.