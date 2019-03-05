CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police say the truck stolen during a carjacking at Home Depot has been found abandoned near Vero Beach.

That's more than 160 miles from where the alleged carjacking took place.

Police say Shane Michael Boisseaux Jensen, 22, stole a hammer Wednesday from the Home Depot on Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater then threatened a customer with the weapon before driving off with the customer's pickup truck.

Investigators say he tried to carjack a different truck seconds before, but it didn't work.

Jensen was arrested Thursday afternoon after an incident involving the Florida Highway Patrol in Okeechobee and Osceola counties.

Days before the carjacking, police say Jensen was arrested at the Long Center after allegedly breaking the windows of a car there. The car he's accused of vandalizing belonged to his supervisor.

