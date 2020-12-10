KREM photojournalist Brett Allbery was featured in a podcast about the case in early October.

SPOKANE, Wash — A KREM 2 photojournalist who was featured in a podcast about the case of convicted serial killer Joseph Duncan will appear on an episode of 'Daily Blast Live' Wednesday.

The episode of True Crime Chronicles features KREM Photojournalist Brett Allbery sharing his memories of the case as well as KREM’s extensive archives covering the shocking murder of the family and kidnapping of two of the family’s children.

Allbery appeared on 'Daily Blast Live' Wednesday on KREM 2 to talk about the case and his interview for the podcast.

The true crime podcast, produced by KREM’s parent company Tegna, debuted the episode on Duncan on Oct. 11.

VAULT Studios weekly podcast True Crime Chronicles delves into the 2005 murder of a Coeur d’Alene family before kidnapping and molesting two of the family’s children.

You can listen to the episode on Apple podcasts.

Duncan, a convicted sex offender, murdered Brenda Groene, her boyfriend and son at their home near Coeur d'Alene. Shasta Groene and her brother, Dylan, were kidnapped by Duncan and molested. Dylan was eventually murdered.

In 2018, Shasta, the lone survivor, planned to detail what happened in her by writing a book. It’s unclear if the book was ever published.

Shasta's testimony helped convict Duncan in the murders. Duncan was also implicated in three other murders.

In December 2007, Duncan pleaded guilty in connection to the murders and currently sits on death row in federal prison in Indiana. On Aug. 27, 2008, a jury found Duncan eligible for the death penalty on all three counts of murder and the court immediately imposed the death sentences. On Nov. 3, 2008, Duncan was sentenced to multiple terms of life imprisonment and terms of 120 months imprisonment on the remaining crimes.

After the proceedings, Duncan filed a civil petition raising 12 post-conviction claims challenging his sentences.