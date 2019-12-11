About a week after 5-year-old Taylor Williams was reported missing, her mother, 27-year-old Brianna Williams, was arrested and charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators, according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

During a news conference Tuesday, Mike Williams, who was joined by State Attorney Melissa Nelson, said child remains were found in a wooded area between Linden, Alabama and Demopolis, Alabama with "indications it may be Taylor Williams." Search teams are now working to recover the body, he said.

"The exact identification of the victim will be made pending some detailed forensic analysis of the remains," he said.

Mike Williams didn't go into detail about the child neglect charges.

"There's a lot of aspects of this case ... we are not going to be able to answer," he said. "There's a ton ... an immense amount of data we have to pull through with the State Attorney's Office. We don't want to give away information or say anything today that may hurt that case."

"[This is] obviously not the outcome any of us hoped to reach," Nelson said.

The sheriff also confirmed that Brianna Williams is currently in the hospital with serious injuries from an apparent overdose.

A close family friend to Petty Officer Brianna Williams - who wished to remain anonymous - told First Coast News that the mother was on suicide watch while she was living on NAS Jacksonville.

The friend said she overdosed after the child remains were found and when police were on their way to arrest her. However, Mike Williams did not confirm the sequence of events.

Brianna Williams was transported to the hospital by a helicopter, she said.

On Monday, Mike Williams named Brianna Williams as a person of interest after she stopped cooperating with police last week.

She reported her daughter missing last Wednesday around 7:20 a.m. from their home on Ivey Street in Jacksonville, Fla. Upon investigating, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for the girl.

The search has since expanded near Demopolis, Alabama and includes multiple agencies.

Anyone who may have additional information on this case, please call JSO at 904-630-0500.

"We will continue to work with law enforcement to ultimately answer any question we are able to and ensure justice is served for Taylor Williams," Nelson said.