Twin brothers arrested after detectives find 67 pounds of marijuana, more than $36K in cash in hotel room

Investigators said they also found several guns in the hotel room and another $103,000 in cash in a storage unit.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Two brothers were arrested this week on multiple firearm and drug charges in Oldsmar.

Investigators said deputies were dispatched to a Holiday Inn Express after several guests complained of smelling marijuana on their floor.

When deputies knocked on the door where the smell was coming from, they met Antonio and Mason Aponte, both 19. Deputies said Mason allowed them to enter the room and show them he had a small bag of marijuana.

However, deputies said they saw several pounds of marijuana in plain view. According to investigators, there were also more than 100 suspected THC oil cartridges, smoking pipes, one AR-15 and six handguns. Deputies said one of the handguns was stolen.

Deputies worked with the State Attorney's Office to get a search warrant for the room, and inside they found an AK-47-style rifle, several more pounds of marijuana and an M12 distraction device. Detectives also found $36,415 in cash packaged with rubber bands.

The Aponte brothers did not give a statement to investigators, the sheriff's office said. They were taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

In total, six pistols, one AR-15, one AK-47, 67 pounds of marijuana, 82.5 does of Alprazolam and 363 suspected THC oil cartridges were taken from the hotel room.

A subsequent investigation led detectives to a storage unit connected to the two brothers. Inside, investigators found an additional $103,468 in cash.

Both men have been charged with armed trafficking in cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft (firearm), possession of THC oil and possession of Alprazolam.