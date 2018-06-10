Two people have been charged with murder and a third person is being sought in a home invasion robbery during which a co-conspirator was killed, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

On May 31, Vincent Benitez, 20, Taylor Pritt, 20, Ashley Causey, 32, and Michael Caddo, 25, tried to rob a home in the 12000 block of Morris Bridge Road in northeast Hillsborough. The owner used a revolver to defend himself and fatally shot Caddo, deputies said.

Since Caddo was killed during a felony act that the other suspects helped plan, they are being charged in his death, the sheriff's office said.

Benitez and Pritt were arrested Saturday and are charged with 2nd-degree murder with a firearm and robbery/home invasion with a firearm.

Detectives are still looking for Causey.

