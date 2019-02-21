LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies have arrested two teens accused of trying to break into a Lakeland gun store early Monday morning.

Pasco County deputies discovered the front window glass of the 'Guns Galore' shop on Highway 92 East was shattered after the attempted robbery they say happened around 1:50 a.m.

When the glass broke and the alarm sounded, both suspects ran from the area.

Video surveillance linked one of the suspects to Kathleen High School after investigators saw an Air Force ROTC patch on his arm they say connected him to the school. A school resource deputy, teacher and dean identified the boy as a 17-year-old student.

Deputies questioned him and say he confessed to smashing the front window to the gun store. The second suspect was identified as a 14-year-old student after further investigation.

Investigators found out the students met in a local park and rode their bikes to the gun store before they say they tried to break in. Deputies say the 14-year-old was already on probation for a burglary charge in September 2018.

"These young men are facing felony charges for attempting to break-in to a gun store, which is a very serious offense," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Thankfully, the alarm did its job - along with steel security bars at the door - and no guns were stolen."

Judd credited the store owner's security system and steel-reinforced storefront with helping prevent a worse situation.

The 17-year-old has no prior criminal history, according to deputies. He faces third-degree felony charges for attempted burglary of a structure and conspiracy to commit a burglary on a structure, as well as criminal mischief charges for more than $200 and less than $1,000.

The 14-year-old faces third-degree felony charges for attempted burglary of a structure and conspiracy to commit a burglary of a structure, as well as misdemeanor charges for violating probation. He's been previously arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, and probation violation.

