Two people shot inside Mall of America Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Two people were shot at the Mall of America on Friday, causing a temporary lockdown of the entire mall.
According to the Bloomington Police Department, the two people shot appear to have sustained non life-threatening injuries. Police say the lockdown has been lifted as they're no longer seeking a suspect inside the mall.
During a press conference, authorities say an officer in the area heard one shot fired on the third floor on the north end of the mall. Officials located a man who had been shot in the leg.
Police say a second victim, who they believe was a bystander, was "grazed" by the bullet and sustained a minor injury.
Michelle Ronfeldt, who was in town from Texas visiting Mall of America for New Year's Eve, described the sound of the gunshot as an "explosion" and a "boom."
"I turned around and everyone’s reacting, their faces were horror... started running," Ronfeldt said. "It was scarier than heck."
People visiting the mall described a "panicked stampede" right around the time the shooting occurred. Dawn Trautman, who was visiting the mall while on vacation from New York City, was in Zara during the lockdown.
"People were even running down the 'up' escalator, just trying to get out of there," Trautman said. "It's crazy because I have lived in New York City for 18 years, and I have never seen anything like this at all."
Jill Varpness, a Minnesota native who brought her family up from Tennessee for the holiday, said she did not hear the shooting but headed toward the basement during the lockdown.
"Deep down, my gut told me, 'there's something going on' and I just need to protect my family," Varpness said. "Just very thankful we’re not injured, and we’re safe. I just can’t believe on New Year’s Eve, we’re trying to have a great time out with family -- and that something like this would happen.”