Two men arrested 12 years after street gang investigation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Jan. 15, Feliz and Juan Falcon were arrested on outstanding warrants for gang-related crimes they were charged with 12 years prior. According to deputies, the men had been evading law enforcement since 2009.

In 2007, Manatee County Deputies conducted Operation Tidal Wave, in which they say they arrested 14 members of the 'Sur 13' street gang for crimes related to the gang.

When gang activity persisted in the county, deputies say they conducted Operation Receding Water two years later. In this second investigation, 14 more members of 'Sur 13' were charged with racketeering.

According to deputies, all but two gang members charged in the 2009 investigation had been arrested -- Feliz Falcon, nicknamed 'Sombra', and Juan Falcon, nicknamed 'Lil One'.

On Friday, the two men were located and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on 21st Avenue West near US-41 in Bradenton.

According to law enforcement, four family members attacked authorities during the arrest. As a result, investigators say Lorenz Falcon, Micaela Falcon, Raudel Reyes, and Diana Dominguez Ruiz were charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.