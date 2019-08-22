POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested after the Polk County Sheriff's Office says they aimed a laser-light into their helicopter as it was flying over them.

The helicopter was flying over Recker Highway in Auburndale around 3:55 a.m. when deputies say the light was shined into the cockpit 12 times, one time directly hitting the pilot's eyes.

The flight observer was able to see the man shining the light and was able to take down a description.

Deputies say they found the man and his companion at 340 Recker Highway.

John Marsh, 33, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a laser light device and had an active warrant for his arrest for violation of probation for petit theft.

He also has an extensive criminal background, including grand theft, carjacking, aggravated assault, battery, possession of meth and marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies say.

David Dade, 33, was arrested on a warrant out of Hillsborough County for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

Grady Judd gave the following statement:

"If a pilot is wearing night-vision assistance while flying, the laser light gets magnified, and can seriously injure his or her eyes. Aiming lasers at aircraft is reckless and dangerous. Not only does it put the lives of everyone in the aircraft in danger, it also endangers people on the ground should that aircraft crash. Fortunately, our pilot was not injured."

