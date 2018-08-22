LAKELAND, Fla. -- Two men were arrested for allegedly soliciting undercover detectives for sex during a sting operation Tuesday at Saddle Creek Park.

Jose Javier Martinez, 59, of Lakeland, is accused of exposing himself and soliciting an undercover detective for sex in a park bathroom. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, he grabbed the detective's arm against his will. When Martinez was arrested, deputies said he admitted to being arrested on the same offense in 2014.

He has been charged with two counts of soliciting another for a lewd act (second offense), battery resisting arrest and trespassing. Martinez was booked into the Polk County Jail on $3,500 bond.

The second man: Gregory Merrill, 75, of Kissimmee, is charged with two counts of soliciting another for a lewd act after investigators say he went to the park thinking he was meeting a stranger for sex. He was booked on $1,000 bond and ordered not to return to any county parks.

"We will continue to conduct operations such as this one to get the message across to everyone that we will not tolerate this type of criminal activity at our parks," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

In a case of bad timing, another person was arrested on unrelated drug charges during the undercover sting when detectives spotted that person smoking marijuana near their operation.

