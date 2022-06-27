Arrest made after worker killed, another injured over 'too much mayo' at Atlanta Subway

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A Subway employee is dead and another one is in the hospital all because a customer thought there was "too much mayo" on his sandwich, according to the store owner.

It happened at a location on Northside Drive in Atlanta just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the woman killed was just 26-years-old. The owner told 11Alive she had only started working there a few weeks ago. A second victim, who police said was 28-years-old, is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

A suspect has been arrested, according to Atlanta Police.

Both the owner and police mentioned that the 5-year-old son of the employee injured was inside during the shooting and witnessed everything.

"We had a customer come in that was a little upset with how his sandwich was fixed," the owner explained. "Believe it or not, it was over too much mayonnaise on his sandwich."

That's when the owner said the man began shooting and a store manager shot back.

He said that the shooter has come in before as a customer; however, he said there hasn't been any issues in the past.

"Because of what happened tonight, my partners and I are reevaluating whether or not we're going to continue to do this, in this neighborhood anyways," the store owner said, noting it's just not worth the risk.

In a press briefing on Monday, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. with Atlanta Police expressed frustration over yet another incident of gun violence as a result of someone not being able to resolve a conflict appropriately.

"I want the focus to be on the gun violence," he said, referring to why he didn't name the suspect arrested. "More importantly, someone failed to resolve a conflict by just walking away, having a conversation to just reorder a sandwich, decided to take actions into his hands, and now we have families who are devastated."

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.