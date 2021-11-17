Jury recommends death sentence for Tyrone Johnson, who killed girlfriend and child

The jurors recently found him guilty of murdering Stephanie and Ryon Willis.

TAMPA, Fla. — A jury unanimously recommended a Tampa man be sentenced to death for murdering his girlfriend and her 10-year-old son during an argument over what to watch on television in October 2018.

Five days ago, the jurors found Tyrone Johnson guilty of second-degree murder for killing Stephanie Willis. They convicted him of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse for killing Stephanie’s son Ricky Willis, who went by Ryon.

On Wednesday, the jury voted that Johnson, now 45, should be put to death – rather than spend life in prison. In accordance with Florida law, it will now be up to Judge Christopher Sabella to consider the evidence and decide whether to approve the jury's sentencing recommendation.

Johnson had initially claimed he shot Stephanie and Ryon in self-defense. But – while examining the evidence – detectives ultimately determined Johnson was not under attack.

"Instead, detectives determined that Johnson and his girlfriend got into an argument over what the family would watch on TV, and during that confrontation, Johnson shot her multiple times," the state attorney's office wrote in a statement. "As this nightmare was unfolding, his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son tried to hide from Johnson. Terrified, he crawled under his bed to keep from being found."

Prosecutors say Johnson found Ryon's hiding spot and shot him repeatedly.

Johnson moved Ryon and Stephanie's bodies, investigators added, so he could "stage the scene" for his 911 call and false claim that he was acting in self-defense.

“The day the defendant chose to shoot and kill my oldest daughter, and hunt down, torture and brutally murder my only biological grandson, part of me died. Not only did he take away my family, he took away my future generations,” wrote Robert Hewitt, Stephanie’s father and Ryon’s grandfather, in a statement released by prosecutors.

“I am thankful for the decision in this case," Hewitt added. "After three years, we have received justice for Stephanie and Ryon.”

Hewitt told the state attorney's office the end of the trial will allow him to finally process his grief.

“The defendant’s relatives can show all the emotions they want to, but I, the father and grandfather of the victims, have to sit and hold my emotions in—as I hear of the torture my daughter and grandson endured,” Hewitt told prosecutors.

Stephanie's stepmother, Amber Hewitt, has maintained that the family wants Johnson sentenced to death.

"We, the family of Stephanie and Ryon, DO feel he deserves the death penalty. Prison is too good for him," she told 10 Tampa Bay in a statement on Nov. 7. "He murdered our daughter and grandson for absolutely no reason. And we pray the jury finds him guilty of first-degree murder and gives the sentence of death for the crimes he committed.”

The prosecution pointed to Ryon's young age and heinousness of the crimes as reasons why the jurors should favor the death penalty.