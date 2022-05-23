Deputies: Man carjacks Uber driver, leads authorities on chase from Pinellas Park to I-75

Cortez Woredlow, 31, was arrested and charged with grand theft auto.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A man is facing a grand theft auto charge after leading law enforcement on a chase across counties early Monday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. when the Pinellas Park Police Department asked for sheriff's office units to be dispatched to Interstate 75 at the Hernando/Pasco County line. Deputies say they were advised that a stolen white Honda Civic was about to enter Hernando County.

According to the sheriff's office, 31-year-old Cortez Woredlow carjacked the Honda from an Uber driver in Pinellas Park before heading northbound.

The Tampa Police Department joined Pinellas Park police and Hernando deputies to track down the accused carjacker using a helicopter to follow the car from above. Dispatchers reportedly told responding officers that Woredlow was armed with a gun.

Two Hernando deputies waited at mile marker 300 to begin following the car once it drove by. Just as Woredlow crossed into Sumter County, deputies say they conducted a traffic stop and arrested him.