TAMPA, Fla. — An Uber driver from Tampa is facing felony charges after he was arrested for allegedly showing child porn to three teens on their way home from a Lightning game.

Tampa police made an arrest in the incident from back in October after receiving additional data from the ride-share service confirming parts of the story.

Investigators say the mother of one of the teens requested the car on her app. The three told police on their way home, the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Michael Paz Debesa, stopped in the parking lot of the Publix on Bayshore Boulevard and took his cell phone out of its holder.

The teens thought he was sending a text message but then noticed he’d started playing a pornographic video depicting a young girl, according to police.

“I think the teens were alarmed. They didn’t know how to react or what to do,” said Tampa Police spokesman Steve Hegarty. “They just kept quiet and then got out of the car and told an adult.”

The mother who requested the ride took a snapshot of the driver’s information on the app and immediately contacted police.

Investigators say it took some time to get additional data from Uber to develop probable cause in the case but were eventually able to make an arrest last week.

In a statement from Uber, the company says its drivers are prohibited from picking up riders under the age of 18.

Tampa police say Debesa is now facing three felony counts of distributing obscene materials to minors and is banned from driving for Uber. He was released from jail after posting $6,000.

