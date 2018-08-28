MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- An Uber driver’s quick thinking may have saved his life.

Jose Aquirre picked up a couple Monday evening. He says when they both started arguing, the woman got of the car and that’s when his troubles began.

“Uber drivers, be careful out there. It is for me now, it's not worth it, it's dangerous out there,” says Aquirre.

He lasted as an Uber driver for about a month, but it all ended Monday evening when he picked up the wrong fare.

Manatee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Anderson Carter.

“He kept threatening me for nearly an hour,” says Aguirre. “He was smoking some type of drug affecting me. He punched me in the face repeatedly saying 'Pull over.' I said 'No.'”

Aguirre says Carter kept taking him off track. “He kept telling me, 'Go to the Sarasota airport.' He was going in circles, 'Take me to my house, take me to an address, take me to rent a car.'”

The Uber driver says Carter didn’t have a weapon but he appeared to try and make one.

“He had one of my umbrellas, disassembling it, taking the spikes out and holding the spikes, saying, 'Keep moving, I’m going to stab you.'”

During his first appearance from the Manatee County jail, Carter became agitated as he heard the list of charges. The judge ordered him held with no bond, saying Carter violated his probation.

“I believe the danger to the community and the victim is significant,” said the judge.

Aguirre says he flashed his lights at some Manatee County sheriff’s deputies during the wild ride but no one noticed him. He then spotted a deputy and made his move.

Aguirre says, “I saw the cop. I said, 'This will be the one. I jump off or he’s going to do something bad to me.' I slammed my brakes and got off in front of the officer. The car was still moving. I told the officer this guy is threatening to kill me.”

The deputy wrote in his report Carter drove away in Aquirre’s truck.

“He took off. We chased him. We caught up to him and warned him he’d be tased if he doesn’t give up or surrender … he got tased,” said Dave Bristow, spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Aguirre says he’s grateful this deputy was at the right place at the right time.

“The officer told me he doesn’t normally stop there," he said. "It was luck he was there …Thank God.”

Carter told the judge during his first appearance he did not carjack Aguirre’s car.

The sheriff’s office says Carter has a long criminal record and is classified as a habitual traffic offender. His charges related to the Uber incident include driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest without violence, leaving the crash of a scene, robbery and sudden snatching, battery and false imprisonment.

Carter is on probation for a felony, and according to the judge would have been done with his probation on Oct. 4, 2020.

