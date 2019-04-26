HOUSTON — An Uber passenger was shot and killed by another passenger Friday afternoon in northwest Harris County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When the victim got into the car, the other guy walked around to the driver's side and fired several shots into the vehicle.

The Uber driver, who wasn’t injured, called 911 and drove away with the injured passenger. The victim was later pronounced dead, HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near TC Jester and Laurel Creek. Deputies searched the area for the suspect, but now believe he escaped in an unknown vehicle.

He is described as a black male with long dreadlocks. He is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants.

