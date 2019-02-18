A University of Florida student from Ponte Vedra Beach was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a student inside her campus apartment.

Sophomore Ian Fitzgerald Deal, 19 -- the son of lawyer Blake F. Deal III of Briley & Deal LLC -- was arrested in the UF Keys Complex on Stadium Road where the incident happened, police say.

Ian Deal was invited to the victim's apartment to hang out on Sunday. The victim told police that she told Ian Deal that she didn't want to have sex with him before they started making out.

While making out, Ian Deal allegedly grabbed the victim by her neck, flipped her over and started taking off her clothes, the police report states.

The victim told police that she told him to stop multiple times, but Ian Deal allegedly pushed her face into a pillow and raped her, police say. Police say the victim didn't give Ian Deal consent.

Ian Deal fell asleep at the scene after the incident, according to the police report. Police were called and Ian Deal was detained for questioning.

During questioning, Ian Deal told police that the two had consensual sex. When asked for more details, Ian Deal told police that he wanted a lawyer.

The victim was taken to the hospital to have a sexual assault kit completed.

Ian Deal was arrested for first-degree felony sexual battery charges. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail and is being held on a $270,000 bond.