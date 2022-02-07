Uhuru Movement: Burning of African flag with flamethrower was a targeted attack

Chimurenga Waller called it a "brazen white nationalist attempt to intimidate the African community."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Uhuru Movement said the burning of the African flag with a flamethrower outside of its St. Petersburg headquarters was a "targeted, ideologically informed attack."

A video from the African People's Socialist Party, which leads the Uhuru Movement, shows a person on Saturday morning using a flamethrower to set fire to the red, black and green Pan-African flag flying on a pole outside the Uhuru House.

We have in: video footage of the person setting fire to the Red, Black and Green flag at the Uhuru House in St. Petersburg, FL. Posted by African People's Socialist Party USA on Saturday, July 2, 2022

While St. Petersburg Police are investigating to find the person responsible, the organization held a press conference on Monday to share the Uhuru Movement's reaction.

Chimurenga Waller called it a "brazen white nationalist attempt to intimidate the African community." Despite the attack, he explained, the organization will push forward with its mission to fight colonialism and unite the African people for social justice.

Akilé Anai, the media and communications director for the Uhuru Movement, explained that the Uhuru House has been a longstanding community center for the organization's meetings, events, offices and projects, like Uhuru Pies. So, "the basis of this attack is clear," she said.

Anai said they chose to hold this news conference on Independence Day to raise awareness of the fact that people celebrating the U.S. often fail to recognize that it is a "system born of slavery and colonialism."

Jamie Simpson, the St. Pete chair for the Uhuru Solidarity Movement, called on the white community to recognize the significance of this event and choose to “stand by the Uhuru Movement and stand by the Uhure House."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.