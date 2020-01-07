Man accused of texting person he thought was teen girl for sex

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police said a man was arrested after he texted one of their undercover detectives thinking it was a teenage girl and asked her for sex.
Officers said Sean Brewer, 32, is accused of driving to meet up with the 15-year-old girl after repeatedly asking her for sex. When Brewer got there he was arrested, investigators said.
The 15-year-old he was talking to was actually an undercover SPPD detective.
Brewer faces multiple charges including luring or enticing a child, traveling to meet a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
- New coronavirus numbers: Florida adds another 6,093 new cases
- What new Florida laws go into effect on July 1
- Growing number of children in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties test positive for COVID-19
- Human remains found during search for missing solder Vanessa Guillen
- Where can I get a COVID-19 test on Tampa Bay?
- Tampa family finds gator with missing limbs on their front porch
- Zip codes with the most coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus in Florida: Hospitalizations, deaths, new cases
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter