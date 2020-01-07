x
crime

Man accused of texting person he thought was teen girl for sex

It turns out "she" wasn't who he thought "she" was.
Credit: Pinellas County Jail

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police said a man was arrested after he texted one of their undercover detectives thinking it was a teenage girl and asked her for sex. 

Officers said Sean Brewer, 32, is accused of driving to meet up with the 15-year-old girl after repeatedly asking her for sex. When Brewer got there he was arrested, investigators said.

The 15-year-old he was talking to was actually an undercover SPPD detective.

Brewer faces multiple charges including luring or enticing a child, traveling to meet a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. 

