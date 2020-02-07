2 more arrests made in Wendy's arson case

Chisom Kingston and John Wesley Wade were arrested Thursday, a spokesperson for Atlanta Fire Rescue confirms.

ATLANTA — Two more people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a fire set to a University Avenue Wendy's the day after Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police in the parking lot of the business.

Chisom Kingston, 23, and John Wesley Wade, 33, were arrested overnight Thursday and booked into the Fulton County Jail, a spokesperson for Atlanta Fire Rescue confirms.

Both have been charged with arson in the first degree, according to the fire department. Officials said they are still trying to identify additional people involved in the fire.

The arrests comes just days after the Atlanta Fire Department shared photos of several people on its Twitter account, saying that they wanted to identify they persons of interest because they could have "vital information" related to the June 13 fire that destroyed the Wendy's.

They also follow the arrest of Natalie White, 29, who was also charged in connection with the fire a week ago. She was released on a $10,000 bond under conditions of house arrest, wearing an ankle monitor and not using social media.

Since the fire, the gutted property had been both a location for both intense protests and peace. In the days following the fire, armed people had moved into the area and set up blockades making it difficult to get in an out of the neighborhood. Those barricades were later dismantled by police, and since, the location has become a spot for unity in community.

