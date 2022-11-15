Remembering the University of Idaho students killed near campus

KREM 2 spoke with the victims' family members who shared insight into who they were and how they impacted those around them.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home on King Road in Moscow. Three of the four victims were from North Idaho, and one was from western Washington.

Moscow Police received a call just before noon on Sunday about an unconscious person at King Road. When police arrived on the scene, they found four people dead in the home.

The University of Idaho said a vigil for the students, which was scheduled for Wednesday night, will be postponed until after fall break.

KREM 2 spoke with the victims' family members, who shared insight into who they were and how they impacted those around them.

Xana Kernodle, 20 | Post Falls, Idaho

Xana is originally from Avondale, Ariz., but lived in Post Falls and attended Post Falls High School. She was a junior at the University of Idaho majoring in marketing. She was also a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

In a statement to KREM 2, Xana's sister described her as "positive, funny and loved by everyone."

"Xana was one of the best people I have ever known. I am lucky to have had her as a sister," Xana's sister wrote. "She was loved by so many, and had the best friends surrounding her. You rarely get to meet someone like Xana. She was so positive, funny and was loved by everyone who met her. She was so lighthearted, and always lifted up a room. She made me such a proud big sister, and I wish I could have had more time with her. She had so much life left to live."

A friend of Xana's has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

Ethan Chapin, 20 | Conway, Wash.

Ethan is from western Washington. He was a freshman at the University of Idaho majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management. He was also a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

Friends of the Chapin family said Ethan Chapin was beloved in his community. He was a triplet with one brother and one sister.

"You just couldn't ask for better kids," neighbor Dave Hayton told our Seattle affiliate.

Hayton said he considered all of the Chapin kids to be family. He said he watched them grow up in their Conway neighborhood. When the couple heard what had happened, they were crushed.

All three siblings attended the Conway School for nine full years before moving on to Mount Vernon High School, where Chapin played on the basketball and tennis teams. He graduated in 2021.

After graduating from high school, all three siblings decided to attend the University of Idaho. Chapin and his brother were members of the same fraternity.

Hayton recalled Chapin as smart, athletic and always respectful.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21 | Rathdrum, Idaho

Kaylee Goncalves is from Rathdrum, Idaho. She was a senior at the University of Idaho majoring in general studies. She was also a member of the Alpha Pi sorority.

Kaylee's oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings has a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'

Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She said there wasn't much people could tell Kaylee she couldn't do. She said if her younger sister wanted to do something, she was going to do it.

Kaylee and Alivea's mother, Kristi, said the two talked almost every day. Alivea said she last spoke with Kaylee via text Friday. Alivea said all of her siblings are extremely close, being within 10 years of age from one another.

Alivea shared a statement with KREM 2 on behalf of her family. It reads in part:

"Kaylee was, is, and always will be our defender and protector. She is tough and fair. The ultimate middle child. She did absolutely everything she set her mind to. She didn’t hold back on love, fights or life. Kaylee was the ultimate go getter and constantly wanted an adventure."

Madison Mogen, 20 | Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Maddie Mogen is from Coeur d'Alene. She was a senior at the University of Idaho majoring in marketing. She was also a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

KREM 2 had reached out to the Mogen family for a statement, but has not heard back at this time. We are respecting their privacy as they grieve this tremendous loss.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.