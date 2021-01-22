Police investigate unfounded anonymous threat to the University of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Police say an anonymous email threatening an attack on the University of Tampa appears to be unfounded, and nothing suspicious has been found in the subsequent investigation.
Police and campus security did a full sweep of the school. And, the campus was not evacuated.
Officers say the emailer threatened to attack the school, suggesting he was seeking revenge for being expelled. However, police learned other schools across Florida got similar emails. The threat does not appear to be credible, detectives say.
Detectives say they are working with other state law enforcement agencies to find the person or people responsible for sending the threatening emails.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Florida surgeon general orders vaccine providers to ensure recipients live in the state
- Senate could get Trump impeachment articles Friday
- How could some of President Biden's top campaign promises impact Florida?
- 10 facts about Kamala Harris, America's history-making vice president
- Third stimulus check: When could you get $1,400 now that Biden is officially the president?
- How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter