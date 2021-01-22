Police investigate unfounded anonymous threat to the University of Tampa

Officers say nothing suspicious was found, and several schools throughout the state received similar emails.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police say an anonymous email threatening an attack on the University of Tampa appears to be unfounded, and nothing suspicious has been found in the subsequent investigation.

Police and campus security did a full sweep of the school. And, the campus was not evacuated.

Officers say the emailer threatened to attack the school, suggesting he was seeking revenge for being expelled. However, police learned other schools across Florida got similar emails. The threat does not appear to be credible, detectives say.

Detectives say they are working with other state law enforcement agencies to find the person or people responsible for sending the threatening emails.

