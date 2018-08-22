An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Sarasota.

It happened tonight just before 8:45 p.m. at 10th Street and U.S. 41. Northbound U.S. 41 is closed between 6th and 10th streets as police investigate.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The pedestrian has serious injuries.

The lanes are expected to be closed for the next several hours. Police are asking drivers to find another route if possible.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP